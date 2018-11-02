Henry County murder suspects' trial dates still not set

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Two of three suspects accused of killing a Henry County man earlier this year will have to wait to find out when they'll go to trial.

Dylan Day and Landon Handy were scheduled to have their trial dates set Friday, but according to the Henry County Circuit Court's website their cases were delayed until April 12.

Both are facing three charges, including first-degree murder.

A third suspect, Jake Lewis, is scheduled to go to trial April 3.

Lewis is facing the same three charges as Day and Handy, plus an additional charge of using a firearm in a subsequent offense.

Investigators believe the three men went to Eric Adams' house in Axton on Feb. 17, shot and killed him and then took items from the house.

