Henry County Public Schools recognized as green school district

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - The Henry County school district now has a unique honor.

This week, the district was one of six nationwide the U.S. Department of Education recognized as a green school district in the latest round of accolades.

That means the district has taken certain steps to become environmentally friendly.

"To know that our school division is recognized by our U.S. Department of Education for the things that we now consider second nature is very humbling, because we have a group of people who work very hard to make sure that we're taking care of our environment, that we're teaching our students to be environmentally conscious and responsible and to be good citizens," HCPS communication director Monica Hatchett said.

