Henry County Public Schools superintendent leaving to become superintendent in Chesapeake

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Henry County Public Schools is now in need of a new superintendent.

The school district announced Monday evening that current superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton has just been appointed as the new superintendent of Chesapeake Public Schools.

He is expected to start in July.

Just last week, 10 News reported that Cotton was named Virginia's superintendent of the year.

He has been with Henry County Public Schools since 2012.

The Henry County school board plans to begin the search for a new superintendent as soon as possible.

