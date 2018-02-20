Henry County Public Schools to host teacher job fair

BASSETT, Va. - If you're looking for a job as a teacher, you may want to head to Henry County this weekend.

Henry County Public Schools is hosting a job fair at Bassett High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The district currently has about 12 open positions that need to be filled by the start of the school year in the fall.

HCPS' human resources director, Christy Landon, said that, as of Tuesday, about 50 people had preregistered for the job fair.

"We have position vacancies for high school English teachers. We're looking for some special education teachers. Speech language pathologist is a big one," Landon explained. "We're also potentially looking to add a horticulture teacher and agriculture teacher and possibly some elementary positions."

If you can't get to the job fair, you can apply online.

