Henry County Public Schools wins national recognition for energy efficiency

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Henry County Public Schools is being recognized for its energy efficiency.

The district is the only one in the state, and one of only six in the country, to receive the Sustainability Award from the U.S. Department of Education in 2018.

The district's two high school have previously been designated as "Green Ribbon" schools by the U.S. Department of Education.

Schools and districts are able to apply for the awards through their state department of education.

The state department of education judges the schools and districts based on their energy efficiency, their influence on the community and how involved students are in the process of helping the school or district be energy efficient.

If the state board of education accepts the application, it is then sent to the U.S. Department of Education for approval.

"We work really hard to make sure our students are environmentally aware and becoming good citizens of our community and our world," Henry County Public Schools Communication Director Monica Hatchett said.

She said the district plans to progressively apply for each school to receive "Green Ribbon" status, likely applying for one school a year due to the work involved with the application.

