Henry County Sheriff's Office to purchase boat to help with dive operations

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - The Henry County Sheriff's Office plans to use asset forfeiture funds to buy a boat to help with dive operations.

The boat is expected to cost about $30,000.

The Sheriff's Office does not currently have a boat.

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said a boat will help keep members of the Sheriff's Office's dive team safer and make them more effective.

"(The boat is) made to be much more maneuverable. It has a platform built onto it for the divers to sit so it's easier for them to get on and off the boat, in and out of the water," Perry said.

The boat will also come with high-tech sonar equipment to help divers find objects in the water.

At their Tuesday afternoon meeting, Henry County supervisors gave the sheriff's office the go-ahead to purchase the boat.

Perry said the boat is expected to be delivered within 60 days of being purchased.

