Henry County Sheriff's Office investigating reported gas station theft

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - The Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying a woman suspected of stealing from a car at a gas station.

Surveillance camera photos showing the woman have been posted to the sheriff's office's Facebook page.

According to the sheriff's office, the theft happened at the Kangaroo gas station in the 1500 block of Virginia Avenue Sept. 10.

Contact the sheriff's office at 276-63-CRIME or 276-656-4239 if you have any information.

