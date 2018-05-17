Henry County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying suspected convenience store robber

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - The Henry County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying a man who reportedly robbed a convenience store.

Surveillance camera images from Roberts Bestway in Fieldale about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday show the man walking into the store and standing next to the car he is believed to have gotten away in.

According to the sheriff's office, as the clerk was ringing up the man he pulled up his shirt and the clerk saw what looked like a gun.

The man grabbed some cash from the register and then drove off.

He is described as about 6 feet tall, 200 pounds and last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, and a light-colored baseball cap.

Anyone having information regarding the identity and whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

