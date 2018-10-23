Henry County Sheriff's Office searching for man after robbery

COLLINSVILLE, Va. - The Henry County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery that happened Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened at the Fas-Mart at 2758 Virginia Avenue in Collinsville around 4:43 a.m.

A man went into the store and attempted to buy something, according to authorities. While he was checking out, the man reached across the counter, pushed the clerk back and took an unknown amount of cash out of the register.

After the man stole the money, authorities say he ran away from the scene towards Virginia Avenue.

The sheriff's office says the man was wearing a green hoodie and dark pants and describes the man as being 6 foot tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 276-638-8751.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.