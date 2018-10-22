Henry County students collect relief supplies for hurricane victims

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Some students in Henry County are trying to help victims of the recent hurricanes.

All week, Piedmont Governor's School students will be collecting canned food and cases of bottled water.

The food and water can be dropped off at the school's office in West Hall at Patrick Henry Community College or at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville.

God's Pit Crew will pick up the donations and distribute them to people in the Carolinas.

