Henry County superintendent urges parents to talk to kids about making threats

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - The superintendent sent a letter to families following a bomb threat at a Henry County middle school.

A girl at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School confessed that the threat was a hoax and there was never any danger to anyone. She has been charged and is now in a detention facility.

This was the second threat within one week. The other threat also turned out to be a hoax.

In a letter sent to parents and guardians on Wednesday, Superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton urged family members to talk to their children about the seriousness of making threats. He also included that threats of this nature are classified as class five felonies and would also result in expulsion.

