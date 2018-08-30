Henry County supervisors move one step closer to filing lawsuit to combat opioid epidemic

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Henry County supervisors are taking a new step to combat the opioid epidemic by declaring it a public nuisance.

That paves the way for the county to potentially file a lawsuit against drug companies.

"It's part of due diligence," Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said about the declaration.

Multiple counties across the state have already filed lawsuits, hoping to get money to cover the cost of everything being done to combat the opioid epidemic.

Hall said he doesn't know how much money the county would seek.

"That's probably the process that we're just now entering," Hall said. "I think it's safe to say that it would be in the millions (of dollars) that we spent, either through incarceration or treatment or lost job opportunities for folks who have fallen prey to it."

As of Thursday, supervisors have not decided if or when they'll file a lawsuit.

