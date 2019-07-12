Henry County teacher faces felony charges after reportedly texting sexual messages to 16-year-old

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A Henry County middle school teacher faces felony charges after reportedly sending sexually explicit text messages to a student.

Authorities say they received information on Thursday alleging that Carlos Raphael Wade, 32, who was a teacher at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School, was sending sexual texts, including a photograph, to a 16-year-old. According to police, the messages were not sent or received while either was on school property.

Wade was arrested and charged with two felony counts of solicitation of a child through the use of a communication system.

According to police, Wade is currently being held at the Henry County jail without bond.

Officials say Wade has resigned and is no longer an employee of the Henry County School System.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751.

