Henry County Walmart arsonist sentenced

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A Hardy man will spend nearly two years in jail for setting multiple fires inside Henry County's Walmart.

Joshua Wright, 25, was sentenced Wednesday.

He was charged with four counts of arson and one count of shoplifting and was accused of setting four fires inside the Walmart last March.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in October.

On Wednesday, two of Wright's arson charges were reduced to attempted arson charges.

For each of the two attempted arson charges, he received a sentence of five years with four years and eight months suspended.

For each of the two remaining arson charges, he received a sentence of 10 years with nine years and eight months suspended.

He also received a sentence of five years with four years and eight months suspended for his shoplifting charge.

In addition to his time in prison, he was also ordered to pay $2,078 and will have to be on probation for 14 years after he is released from prison.

