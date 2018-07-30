Henry County woman accused of stabbing man in the chest

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Henry County deputies have arrested a Bassett woman accused of stabbing a man in the chest.

A 911 call came in around 3:20 a.m. Sunday about a stabbing on Newmans Park Drive in Bassett. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed in the chest.

The man, 54-year-old Bassett resident Eddie Wayne Cox, had to be airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial. He is expected to survive.

Ceredia June Whitlow, 38, is charged with malicious wounding. She is being held at the Henry County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information should call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751.

