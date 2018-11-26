Henry County woman killed, 11-year-old boy hurt in crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A Henry County woman was killed in a crash that sent an 11-year-old boy to the hospital.

It happened Friday around 3:25 p.m. on Route 606, close to Route 656.

State police say a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier ran off the side of the road, overcorrected and flipped. The driver was ejected. No other cars were involved.

42-year-old Ridgeway resident Michelle Dawn Franklin died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to state police.

Her passenger, an 11-year-old boy, was also not wearing a seatbelt. It's not clear how badly he was hurt.

The crash is under investigation.

