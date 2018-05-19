Henry County's Public Safety Department looking for public's help in damage assessment reports

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Henry County's Department of Public Safety is working on preliminary damage assessments after recent flooding, and they need the public's help.

The Public Safety Director says reports may be helpful in determining whether a State or Federal declaration of disaster is needed.

If you have any significant damage to report to the department, email stormdamage@henrycountyva.gov or call (276) 634-4660.

Make sure you include: Property Owner's name, primary phone number, street address of the property damaged, and a description of the damage - including estimated damage costs.

The Department says these reports are not guaranteeing any form of financial assistance, but helps with data assessment if that assistance is needed.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.