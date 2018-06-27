High-speed chase ends in crash into Danville mobile home; two teens arrested

DANVILLE, Va. - Two Danville teens are behind bars after a high-speed chase ends with a crash into a home.

According to state police, a state trooper and a Danville police officer were riding together Wednesday morning when they noticed someone smoking drugs in a car.

They chased the car for about five minutes, going up to 85 miles per hour at times, until the driver crashed into a mobile home on Halifax Street.

The driver, 19-year-old Jometrius King, and the passenger, 18-year-old Kalob Jones, ran away but were caught.

Jerry Cardwell has lived in the mobile home for a decade and says it's now condemned.

"I'll be staying with my brother for the time being until I save up some money and get another place for us," Cardwell said.

"The driver has been arrested by Danville PD. The passenger was taken to Danville Sovah," Virginia State Police Sgt. Brad Lane said. "I believe (the passenger) had a small cut on his head and he was bleeding."

Lane said that as of Wednesday afternoon Jones was charged with misdemeanor eluding police, but Lane did not know what King was charged with.

