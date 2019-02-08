Historic South Boston hotel to be renovated

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. - Bringing a historic building back to life in Southside.

The John Randolph Hotel in South Boston is going to become a 27-room hotel with a restaurant and rooftop bar.

The building was built in 1929 but has been empty for about two decades and is very rundown.

South Boston Town Manager Tom Raab said Thursday that bids for the renovation work would likely start being accepted in the next week or two.

He estimates the work will take about a year.

"It's going to be, probably, the focal point for downtown once it's finished. One of the exciting things is the rooftop bar. Everybody's excited about that."

The building next door is going to be turned into a conference center to go along with the hotel.​

"We know people will come. If the event center's open next door, that's going to bring conventions, seminars. Small ones, but we're a small community, too," Raab said. "The community's excited to see this done."

