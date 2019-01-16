Hookah bar possibly coming to Martisnville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Where there's smoke, there's usually fire.

The idea of a hookah bar, where people go to hang out and smoke flavored tobacco, seems to have lit a flame under a lot of people.

Dozens have expressed their opinions online, including Joanie Petty.

"I've worked since college to prevent those establishments from happening. We know there's no health benefits to tobacco use," Petty said.

She worries the bar may be a bad influence for kids, especially if it's located in the city's Uptown area where there's an arcade.

"I don't think that there would ever be a location that I would be all for a hookah bar," Petty said. "I would think that our city council and some of our decision makers here should look at that and say, 'What is it that we really want to have for our citizens?'"

Instead of a hookah bar, she would like council members to consider addressing other needs as a way to bring people to the city.

"Where can we get our technology fixed? If we need a replacement cellphone battery, where can we get that? If our Apple products break, we have to go an hour or so away to get those things repaired," she pointed out.

Martinsville City Councilwoman Jennifer Bowles believes a hookah bar could attract young adults to the city.

"I do think attracting young people is something that could rejuvenate our city and help us grow. We need more revenue. We need more people going out and staying in Martinsville," Bowles said.

She said Wednesday that the two men wanting to open a hookah bar want to remain anonymous.

Kinya Moore has lived in Martinsville her entire life. She's glad to see something new being considered.

"Change is good for Martinsville. If someone wants to invest in our Uptown area, I say let them. We don't have much going on up there," Moore said.

She agrees with Bowles that a hookah bar could attract young adults to the city and says it would give them something to do.

"Here in Martinsville, there's not much to do besides go to Walmart for fun. So, having something like a hookah bar is a nice alternative to what could possibly happen out here on the streets," Moore said.

A specific location has not been chosen yet for the bar.

Council members are scheduled to vote next week on the zoning ordinance amendment that would allow a hookah bar to open.

