Hoping to help first responders, Bassett Rescue Squad member shares his story

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A Bassett Rescue Squad member is sharing his story after seeing a 10 News story last week.

Steve Stone has been a member of the Bassett Rescue Squad since 1978, but is now in a wheelchair because of his muscular dystrophy.

He still comes to the rescue squad almost every day and does whatever he can.

He said he saw the 10 News story last week about an upcoming mental health class for firefighters and EMTs, and wanted to encourage first responders to not give up.

"I have had moments where I wanted to give up, but God says, 'No, you're not going to give up. I still want you to go out and help people,'" Stone said.

He said he does not ever plan to stop being a volunteer with the rescue squad.

