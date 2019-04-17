How to fund education in Danville continues to be topic of discussion

DANVILLE, Va. - While Tuesday night's Danville City Council meeting was fairly well-attended, only two residents actually spoke in support of increased funding for education.

Greg Anderson was one of them.

Both people, however, said they're not in favor of the tax increases.

"I'm not sure the tax increase is necessary," Anderson said.

Despite no one speaking in support of the proposed tax increases, Superintendent Dr. Stan Jones isn't disappointed.

"There was a large presence of folks in the audience at the city council meeting last night in favor of increased funding for public schools," Jones said.

Last week, Jones sent out a robocall to parents.

He doesn't plan to make any more calls right now.

If cuts have to be made to the city's current budget for the upcoming fiscal year, he says, those cuts would have a negative impact on students.

"I would hope that it would not require us to close a school, but that could be one of the things that we would have to consider," Jones said.

Anderson wonders if the money for the Industrial Development Authority, and other money in the city's proposed budget, wouldn't be better spent on education in order to help city council avoid tax increases.

"I think that they need to dig deeper into the budget," Anderson said.

Danville City Manager Ken Larking said the IDA money is necessary for economic development, plus using that money to fund education doesn't make sense.

"The IDA is receiving their funding for economic development through a one-time revenue source. In order to provide funding for education, it needs to be a sustainable revenue source," Larking said.

A final draft of the city's budget is scheduled to be presented to the public for comment by April 30.

