How to prepare your house for a snowstorm

DANVILLE, Va. - Spigot covers are a cheap, easy way to prepare your home for snow and cold weather and they're one of the many home insulation items Dominion Hardware manager Sammy Meade sells.

"That's a little insulator that goes over your outside spigot," Meade said, explaining what the covers are.

Checking your doors and windows is also a good idea before the snow arrives.

"Just fill up cracks. We have crack filler, spray foam crack fillers," Meade said.

Other things you can do to make sure your home is prepared for the snow include painting, caulking and sealing wood trim on the outside of your house to protect the wood from the elements, cleaning out your gutters and covering up any exposed pipes.

Dominion Hardware customer and Danville resident Jack Wietfeldt said Thursday that he was working on getting his home insulated.

"We just have to insulate around the doors and the windows and put stuff around there to keep the heat in," Wietfeldt said, explaining what he does to insulate his home.

He's not a big fan of snow in Southside.

"They say Sunday we may get a big (snowstorm). We just have to wait and see, and the good Lord's going to take care of us. I've got faith," Wietfeldt said.

Meade also had faith; faith that this weekend will be busy as people brace for whatever Mother Nature has in store.

