Hundreds of EMTs to participate in weekend training opportunity in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - A huge training opportunity for anyone with an emergency medical technitian certification is underway in Danville.

Friday marked the first day of "Super CE Weekend," hosted by the Danville Life Saving Crew.

Various continuing education classes are being held all day.

Classes continue on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Each class focuses on one topic, such as how certain calls are responded to and why.

Anyone with an EMT certification can take these classes as part of the continuing education training required for them to keep their certification.

"We started six months ago getting ready for this and to stand up on that podium and look at that 40 or 50 people standing out there really makes what you've done worthwhile," Danville Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Jefferson said after giving a presentation about priority dispatch.

"The biggest thing is," Jefferson continued, "you see the people who volunteer for our city and for the county for our EMS (emergency medical services) system. They're interested, they're ready to learn, they're ready to keep their skills up and to keep volunteering for us."

