IALR's mock interview day helps prepare high school students for job interviews

DANVILLE, Va. - Some high school students in Southside may now be more prepared to get a job.

Students from Danville and Pittsylvania County spent the day at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research doing mock interviews with local companies.

The students also learned how to make resumes and search for jobs.

“Going through, talking to people, has helped me boost my confidence. Going into the interview, sitting down and talking with him, he told me things I need to work on and just be myself. It’s helped a whole lot,” Gretna High School senior Walker Cline said.

The institute will hold this event again Monday for other students.

