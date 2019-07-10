IKEA shutting down Danville plant where 300 people work

DANVILLE, Va. - After more than a decade, IKEA is saying goodbye to Danville at the end of this year.

IKEA Industry announced Wednesday that it will discontinue production at its Danville location in December.

The plant, which opened in 2008, produces wood-based furniture for IKEA retail stores in the U.S. and Canada.

Production will move to existing IKEA facilities in Europe to meet the demand for affordable furniture products in North America.

“This was an extremely difficult decision to receive. We made every effort to improve and maintain the competitiveness of this plant, but unfortunately, the right cost conditions are not in place to continue production in Danville, VA for the long-term,” said Bert Eades, Site Manager, IKEA Industry Danville. “We will do everything we can in the coming months to support our co-workers through this change as they look for new jobs and training opportunities.”

IKEA Industry says that despite many efforts to improve, the cost structure for production in Danville proved to be too high, especially when it came to raw material, resulting in pricing that is significantly higher than other IKEA Industry units making the same products in Europe.

While production is slated to end in December, including dismantling, IKEA will be present in Danville until next spring.

IKEA Industry has high ambitions when it comes to being a responsible employer and will work with the union and partner with federal, state, and local agencies to provide support and job search assistance.

The Danville unit is the only IKEA Industry production located in North America.

