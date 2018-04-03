'I'm going to trust God': Mother, seven kids looking for help after house fire

DANVILLE, Va. - Cellphone video taken by Janie Reddick's neighbor around 9 p.m. Monday as firefighters arrived at Reddick's home, shows the home fully engulfed in flames.

"I was upstairs in my room and my son came in my room and told me that there was smoke. I told him my brother was downstairs cooking. When he went downstairs to look to see where the smoke was coming from he saw that the kitchen was on fire," Reddick explained.

Reddick quickly got everyone out of the house.

"(I) grabbed all my kids and got out. I didn't need anything else but my kids," Reddick said.

Reddick and the seven children who lived in the home with her are now staying in a nearby hotel, hoping to find a home to rent in the next couple of days.

"I'm looking for someone who has a house rent-to-own. I definitely need that because I need somewhere to go because I can't stay in a hotel but for so long," Reddick said.

Her eighth child, her daughter Tyshera, recently moved away from home but still had a lot of her clothes in the home.

They're now gone.

She rushed to her mother's aid as soon as she heard that the home was on fire.

"I was just terrified and hoping that everybody was OK," Tyshera said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Lucky because, according to Janie, the fire marshal determined that the smoke detectors in the home were not working.

"They were blessed. To see that they were OK, it was like, joy," Tyshera said.

As a mother, not knowing how she will provide for her kids now is tough for Janie, but she said she has faith that everything will be alright.

"I'm going to trust God. I'm going to trust God. That's all I can do," she said.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Green Street Park in Danville, items such as clothes and food will be collected for the family.

You can also contact Janie at 434-429-7283 if you would like to help the family.

