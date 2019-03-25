Improvements being made to Pittsylvania County park

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Work is underway to improve a Pittsylvania County park.

The Rotary Park in Chatham is being redesigned to be more of a gathering place.

There will be benches, new plants and a place for town events to be advertised.

The Rotary Club recently got some grant money to get the work started

Additional money and labor have also been donated for the project.

"We want to renew this area so that it is a gathering place," Rotary Club member and project manager Chris Lund said.

This is the first time the park has been redone since it was created in 1992.

"Everyone wanted to become part of that activity and really make it what it should be as far as a community space for the community, tourists that come in, the county seat of Pittsylvania County," Lund said.

Work is expected to be completely finished by July 1, but Lund said the majority of the work should be done by May 15.

