In court: Danville woman accused of drowning newborn son

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville woman accused of drowning her newborn baby and concealing the body in a duffel bag for almost three years could soon have her trial date set.



Vanessa Poteat is charged with first-degree murder.

Her case is now scheduled to be heard by a grand jury on April 23.

A trial date is scheduled to be set the next day, if the grand jury decides there is enough evidence to go to trial.

The infant was discovered in June of 2016.

According to court records, the child was killed September 20, 2013.

Investigators believe Poteat concealed both her pregnancy and the child's birth.

No information has been released about the motive.



