Increases proposed for Danville teacher salary scale steps

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville teachers' salaries could soon become more competitive with surrounding districts.

Danville Public Schools' Superintendent Stan Jones just announced his proposed salary scale increase for the upcoming budget year.

It's based on a salary study conducted over the past four months.

Salaries would go up 1.3 percent for each step on the district's scale.

There are currently 39 steps on the scale. Each step represents one year and corresponds with the number of years a teacher has been teaching.

Jones said that based on the joint school board and Danville City Council work session Wednesday night, he believes the school board and city council are in favor of the proposal.

"My role as superintendent is really to advocate for all of our staff members. Teachers are just about half of our employees, but my role is really to advocate on their behalf. It's nice to be able to do that and feel like I'm getting some support," Jones said.

The proposal is part of the district's budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The school board will have to approve the budget and then send the budget to city council for approval as part of the city's budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Jones anticipates the school board taking a vote on the budget at its April 19 meeting.

