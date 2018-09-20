Institute for Advanced Learning and Research to manage state vineyard grant program

DANVILLE, Va. - The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville is trying to help increase the amount of grapes grown in southern and southwest Virginia.

The state Tobacco Commission has chosen the institute to manage its SOVA Vineyard Development and Expansion program.

The program provides grants to vineyards wanting to increase the amount of grapes they grow.

"We think we can bring some real traction to the program and we will be handling the entire management, from contact with the growers, assisting them with filling out applications, preparation of the site," IALR Executive Director Mark Gignac said.

Grape growers are encouraged to contact the institute to learn more about the program and apply for grants.

