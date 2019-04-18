Instruments donated to Bonner Middle School drum corps

DANVILLE, Va. - The new drum corps at Bonner Middle School in Danville now has more instruments thanks to a Pittsylvania County school.

Old instruments from Hargrave Military Academy were delivered to the drum corps on Thursday afternoon.

Hargrave band director Tyler Selden, a retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant, saw a news story in February about the drum corps' need for more instruments, so he reached out to the middle school.

"That story touched me in a way that I thought I could share with my students: helping out in our community," Selden said. "I'm hoping the example that I set, and our school sets, for our students will impress upon them those types of lessons."

The drum corps is still in need of more instruments and uniforms.

If you'd like to help, contact the school at 434-799-6446.

