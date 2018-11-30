Interactive online map created to explore Danville's history

DANVILLE, Va. - There's a new way to explore the history of Danville.

An interactive online map has been created.

It has over 150 markers that you can click on.

Each marker shows you a picture and tells you why the location is significant.

"I thought it would be really fun to learn more about the history and especially to share that with others, both who live here and who don't, just because there is a lot of history to this town -- the different phases it's gone through in different periods of time," Danville geographic information systems Officer Rachel Rupe said.

To see the map, click here.

