Interested in growing grapes? Virginia needs you!

DANVILLE, Va. - This week, about a dozen people showed up to the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research to learn about growing grapes.

Brian Bell was one of them.

"I've been a home brewer and a home winemaker," Bell said.

Getting people interested in growing grapes is the first step for Virginia Tech viticulturist Tony Wolf and others like him trying to help Virginia's wine industry flourish.

"We don't have a lot of vineyards down in this area. There is land that is suitable for grape-growing, so we'd like to make sure people are aware of the opportunities in the grape wine industry," Wolf said.

Wolf was one of the speakers at the workshop at the Institute this week.

According to his presentation, 19 new wineries have opened up in Virginia in the last three years and as of 2010 the wine industry's economic impact was estimated at $712 million, nearly double from 2005.

"The industry could do with about 30 percent more grapes than what is currently being grown," Wolf said.

That's because the state requires wineries to get at least 75 percent of their grapes from within the state.

While Bell is interested in growing grapes for his personal use, he says he's also willing to try to help out the wine industry.

"I think it would be fun," Bell said, smiling. "I like working with my hands, I like farming activities. I grew up on a farm, so I have some experience there. I think it would be a great experience for me and my family."

A cost-share program that provides up to $3,000 per acre for new growers is available.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.