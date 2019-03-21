'It's been so much fun': Students make 10,000 meals for God's Pit Crew

DANVILLE, Va. - The gym at Westover Christian Academy was full of students hard at work Thursday morning filling 10,000 small, plastic bags with ingredients for chicken pasta.

School Administrator John Cline said the work serves a dual purpose.

"It's a mission opportunity. A lot of people don't have the chance to go on a mission trip, so we've brought the mission trip to Danville," Cline said. "Beyond that, we will take the funds that come beyond the mission part and we're going to work on improving the security of our school."

About $30,000 of the $70,000 the school raised for the event was used to purchase the ingredients for the chicken pasta.

The rest of the money will be used for the security upgrades.

In 2017, the school raised $85,000 to pack meals for kids in Haiti and upgrade technology at the school.

Cline says a lot of people asked about helping a local organization the next time, so he reached out to God's Pit Crew.

"(The meals) will all be used either in Southside or for disaster relief," Cline said.

For sophomore Dylan Aron and senior Christian Barrington, this is a chance to connect with their community.

"It is a real honor to be able to take part in the event this year, to be able to pack food for the less fortunate here in our home town," Aaron said.

"To know people inside the community and know that they're going to be helped is actually really cool. It's like you have that personal connection when you're making the bags," Barrington said.

