'It's not Kory': Parents of man accused of killing Halifax County boy react

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - “Kory loves kids. All the kids love him,” Kory Lennon's father, Jerry Lennon, said.

Jerry Lennon said he can’t wrap his head around his son’s arrest.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office charged Kory Lennon --- along with Tonja Sydnor – the boy’s mother -- with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Sydnor's 5-year-old son.

The medical examiner says the child had blunt force trauma to the head.

Kory Lennon also faces charges of felony child neglect, possession of a gun while a protective order is in place and possession of a concealed weapon.

“They’ve got him on no bond. They have him on visitation, but I just couldn’t get along. It just tore me all to pieces, man. This charge right here, it’s not Kory,” Kory's father said.

Kory Lennon's parents lost a son a few years ago in a car crash, so his arrest is essentially like losing another son.

"The family loves Kory, and loves their other son, too. To have two tragedies like this back to back is unbelievable," family friend Wima Cousins said.

Kory Lennon's parents tell 10 News he and Sydnor are in a relationship.

Sydnor has also been charged with felony child endangerment.

Kory’s mother, Terri, said sydnor's arrest is also hard to believe.

“She’s a very sweet girl," Terri Lennon said. "I just don’t know.”

Sydnor lives on Old Cluster Springs Road. That’s where the child was reported unresponsive in a call to the sheriff’s office Monday evening.

The boy died at the hospital Tuesday and that’s when deputies arrested Sydnor and Kory.

Calvin Owen lives a few houses away from Sydnor.

He says this case is shocking.

“I really didn’t know them personally, but I have seen them and I never heard anything out of them,” Owen said.​

According to online court records, Kory's next court appearance will be July 9 for the concealed weapon charge.

As of Thursday, there was no date for Sydnor's next appearance.

The case remains under investigation.

If you have any information, contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.