Keeping pets safe in the heat: Tips

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - With hot weather coming, and with many people likely to be outside this weekend celebrating Memorial Day, the Pittsylvania Pet Center has some tips for keeping pets safe in the heat.

If the ground is too hot for you, it's probably also too hot for your pet.

Also, pay attention to how your pet is acting.

"If you see your dog acting kind of lethargic, limited mobility, excessive panting, and something you can do is just lift up their lip and you can take a look at their gums and see if they're looking pale," Pittsylvania Pet Center Director James McLaughlin said. "Those are all signs that they could be dealing with heat stroke."

If you think your pet is having a heat stroke, contact your vet immediately.

McLaughlin also reminds people to think about how their pet may react to strangers and large crowds before taking them to any holiday celebrations.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.