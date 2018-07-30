Kennedy extradited after abduction of 7-month-old daughter

DANVILLE, Va. - The man accused of abducting his 7-month-old daughter is back in Virginia awaiting trial.

Carl Kennedy was arraigned Monday morning in Danville's Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court. He was extradited from Randolph County, North Carolina on Friday.

Kennedy is a registered sex offender. He made headlines in June after police say he took Emma Grace Kennedy from her mother at a gas station in Danville. Virginia State Police sent out an AMBER Alert for the child.

The child is safe.

