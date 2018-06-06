Kennedy to make court appearance after abduction of 7-month-old daughter

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. - The man accused of abducting his 7-month-old daughter is set to make a court appearance Wednesday.

Carl Kennedy, 51, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in North Carolina after police say he took Emma Grace Kennedy from her mother at a gas station in Danville. Virginia State Police sent out an AMBER Alert for the child early Monday morning.

Kennedy is a registered sex offender and police say he assaulted the child's mother before taking the child. State police alerted the public that he was armed with a knife.

The baby was not harmed, and Kennedy did not resist arrest once officers found him.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office confirms that Kennedy will make an initial appearance in court Wednesday.

There's no timetable on when Danville police will be able to move Kennedy to Southside.

Kennedy's bond is set at $2 million. He is facing a fugitive charge in North Carolina, and will face charges for abduction and domestic assault in Danville.

Kennedy is currently being held at the Randolph County Jail.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.