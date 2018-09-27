Kentuck Elementary School creating new way for kids to get breakfast at school

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Students at one Pittsylvania County elementary school will soon have a new way to get breakfast at school.

Kentuck Elementary has just received a grant from the No Kid Hungry Virginia program.

The money will be used to set up breakfast kiosks around the school.

Kids won't have to worry anymore about not getting breakfast because they didn't get to to school early enough to get a meal in the cafeteria.

"They can access breakfast at several different points, or locations, throughout the school. One may be the cafeteria, but often there are other breakfast kiosks in the hallways, and then they can go and get those breakfasts and take them back to the classroom with them and eat them at the beginning of the school day," No Kid Hungry Virginia Chairwoman Claire Mansfield said.

Applications for the next round of grant funding are now being accepted.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 21.

