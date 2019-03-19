Kids can go on a free flight this summer

DANVILLE, Va. - Kids can go on an airplane ride for free this summer in Danville.

Children ages 8 to 17 can experience a flight and tour the Danville Regional Airport during the Airport Open House and Young Eagles Rally. There will be educational activities and refreshments will be provided.

The event is happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, with a rain date of Saturday, June 29. Ten or more pilots are expected to be on hand to help.

The point of the event is to raise aviation awareness. The last time this event was held in Danville, around 200 kids went on free flights.

The Virginia Department of Aviation is providing a $7,500 grant for the event and City Council has approved $7,500 in matching funds that will pay for aviation fuel, advertising, and refreshments.

Registration is required and that opens up this Saturday. Parent or guardian approval and signatures will also be required.

The registration period will close Friday, June 21.

To register, click here.

