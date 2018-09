DANVILLE, Va. - A kitten is safe in Danville after spending several days trapped in a storm drain

The Danville Area Humane Society posted a picture of the kitten and the storm drain to Facebook.

According to the post, the kitten was heard meowing in the storm drain on Winslow Street Sept. 6.

A trap was set up to catch him and a week later he finally went into the trap.

He is being cared for at the Danville Area Humane Society.

