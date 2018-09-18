Kyocera SGS Tech Hub cuts ribbon for new facility in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - A new advanced manufacturing business is open in Danville.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday for Kyocera SGS Tech Hub.

This comes just over two years after the company announced plans to invest $9.5 million to build its North American strategic manufacturing facility in Danville.

Company President Jason Wells said the construction process was reassuring.

"From the very first visit that we had here, the amount of character of its people shined through. This first impression has only been further confirmed through the process of building this facility," Wells said.

"Working with those folks, working with local government officials throughout that process, getting to know the educators that educated our staff, and most of all with the people that I've been graced with hiring."

