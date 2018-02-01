Late night house fire displaces two families in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Bright orange flames shot into the night sky Tuesday while firefighters worked to keep them from spreading to the homes next door.

On Wednesday, the charred frame of the home on Forest Street Extension was all that remained after Tuesday night's fire south of Starling Avenue.

Martinsville Fire Chief Ted Anderson said no one was home when the fire was called in just before 11 p.m.

"It was actually called in by a neighbor who saw flames inside the home. He didn't know if someone was home at the time of the fire. He went to try to get in the door. The heat pushed him back," Anderson said.

On Wednesday morning, 10 News went to the neighbor's home, but his family said he was not there and would not be available to speak.

While 10 News was at the scene, a man who claims he grew up in the burnt-out home stopped by to look at the damage.

He said he was too emotional to talk.

"(Because of) the amount of consumption of the fire, even after it was knocked down firefighters were still unable to get inside of the home due to the floors being burned pretty severely," Anderson said. "We did start the investigation last night on the fire."

A cause had not been determined Wednesday afternoon.

As for the neighboring home to the left, a large portion of the vinyl siding had been melted.

Anderson said four people lived in that home and had to find a different place to stay Tuesday night.

Anderson said the family would be able to move back in Wednesday.

On Wednesday, 10 News was unable to get in touch with either family.

The Red Cross is assisting the mother and son who lived in the home that was destroyed.

