Law enforcement officers bond with kids during Danville Youth Athletic Games

DANVILLE, Va. - Some kids in Danville may now have a more positive perception of law enforcement.

The Youth Athletic Games were held at the Danville Boys and Girls Club Friday night.

Kids participated in four events.

Members of law enforcement from several different agencies officiated the events and hung out with the kids.

Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul organizes the event each year to give kids an opportunity to have some positive interaction with members of law enforcement.

"The whole idea is to get uniformed law enforcement and kids together to build that relationship between the two so that they understand that we're somebody to run to, not away from, in times of crisis," Mondul said.

This was the seventh year for the event.

