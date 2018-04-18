Liberty University students help clean up storm damage in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Tornado recovery efforts continued in Danville Wednesday with the help of college students in Lynchburg.

Eighteen students from LU Send Now, Liberty University's disaster response team, were in Danville helping remove trees and debris from the yards of homes.

More Headlines

This comes after an EF-1 tornado tore through Pittsylvania County Sunday before moving into Danville.

It was on the ground for 16 minutes and traveled 12 miles, according to the National Weather Service.

"We're having a Campuswide day of service on a Saturday at Liberty, so we decided to start early and just go out into different areas of the community, different cities that have been affected," said Liberty University shepherd Dillon Segur.

Students plan on helping people in Danville through Saturday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.