Lighter catches bed on fire at Danville home

DANVILLE, Va. - Investigators say a lighter sparked a fire that damaged a Danville home overnight.

It happened at a home in the 200 block of Murphy Circle just after midnight Friday.

A teenage girl was using a lighter as a flashlight to look at something and caught the bed sheets on fire, according to the battalion chief. That caught the mattress on fire and the fire then spread through the bedroom.

The home did have electricity.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming from the front of the one-story home. Everyone made it outside and a dog was later found inside the home unharmed.

Firefighters put out the fire quickly, leaving behind smoke and heat damage.

The Red Cross is helping the residents.

The battalion chief says there were no smoke alarms in the home. If you need a smoke alarm, you can call the fire department to have one installed for free.

This is the home that caught fire in the @cityofdanville this morning. @DanvilleVaFire says a teen using a lighter as a flashlight caught bed sheets on fire. Fire then spread through the bedroom. @wsls pic.twitter.com/DNBzAGtX3A — Colter Anstaett (@ColterAnstaett) January 19, 2018

