Local Las Vegas shooting survivor plans return concert trip

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. - A local survivor of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history is planning a return trip to Las Vegas nearly one year after the tragedy.

Patrick County resident Melissa Wall told 10 News Monday she wants to go back for a Sept. 21 concert after she escaped almost a year ago from the scene where 58 people died and hundreds more were injured.

A few days after the mass shooting, she described to 10 News the chaotic moments from that night in Las Vegas.

She’s going back after her aunt won tickets through a contest, and the same performer, Jason Aldean, will be on stage.

“I'm still anxious. I'm still a little nervous but I feel like this is a step in closure for me, being able to go back and experience the iHeartRadio music festival and have a good time,” Wall said. “The last year has been full of emotions, full of continuity, full of adventure. I did not stop traveling.”

She said she’s continuing to heal, trying to get into routines to help her return to everyday life, including regular exercise. She said the tragedy made her strong, more patient and helped her live life to its fullest.

“It makes me very emotional to think about what I've done in a year and what I was blessed to be able to do because so many people didn't have the opportunity.”

The 33-year-old nurse has two daughters.

“I just feel so fortunate to be alive and to spend time with my kids and to do things. I'm thankful,” she said.

She showed 10 News a wristband she wears as a reminder of the people who lost their lives and those still recovering. She has kept the concert wristband she wore that night.

“(Healing) has been difficult. There've been days where Jason Aldean's song would come on and I would find myself reliving the moment,” Wall said.

She said she's much more observant now of her surroundings after experiencing the confusion of the 2017 concert. She said she makes sure to know where exits are where she is, and loud noises cause her to start thinking about what she should do in an emergency.

She’s going to visit the 2017 venue to pay respects when she gets into town next month.

Earlier this month, investigators concluded that they can’t determine a motive for the shooter. The incident happened on Oct. 1 of last year.

