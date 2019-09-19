Local police K9, Rooster, gets charitable donation of life-saving body armor

DANVILLE, Va. - A local police K9 is receiving some life-saving gear thanks to a charitable donation.

Rooster, a K9 with the Danville Police Department, will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

The bloodhound has been with Danville police for nearly two years. He is trained to track and works alongside his handler, Officer J.D. Frost.

Rooster's new vest is sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Jill and Paal Gisholt, of the Kindess Matters Foundation, and will be embroidered with the words, "This gift of protection provided by the Gisholts."

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.

The K9 should have his vest within the next eight to 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. is a Massachusetts-based charity that provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs in the U.S.





