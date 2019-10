DANVILLE, Va. - A local woman is celebrating a big milestone.

Gloria Pritchett celebrates 50 years on the job, as a teacher with Community Improvement Council Head Start in Danville.

She started in 1969 and has been teaching ever since.

Head Start is for 3 and 4-year-olds.

She says she continues to teach because she loves children. And right now, she has no plans to retire.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.